Rockford man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges Wednesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday night after officers found drugs near young children during a traffic stop.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Officer says deputies pulled over a car at Sandy Hollow Rd. and Holiday Dr. in Rockford at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
As the deputies investigated the car, they found a large amount of cannabis and cocaine in the back seat next to a baby. Officers say there was another small child in the back seat who was not in a car seat or other safety restraint.
The Sheriff's Office says the driver, 20-year-old Michael S. Gregory, of Rockford, was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
Gregory faces charges of DUI, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, and Endangerment of a Child.