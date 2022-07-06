Rockford man arrested on charges of sexual assault to a child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in custody on charges of sexual assault and abuse to a child.
Rockford Police say 36-year-old Gary Coldiron, of Rockford, was arrested on Friday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault.
Police say officers first investigated a report of sexual assault to a child under the age of 13 on June 6 in the 3700 block of Keith View Dr.
RPD's Sensitive Crimes Unit later identified Coldiron as the suspect in the case. Investigators say Coldiron and the suspect knew each other.
Coldiron was found and arrested in Boone County on July 1. He is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.