Rockford man arrested on attempted murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police have arrested a man charged with attempted murder.
Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a car driven by Kevin Hudson, 32 of Rockford, in the 1000 block of Ridgefield Rd. at around 7:30 pm Thursday.
Hudson fled police onto N. 2nd St. and, due to the wet road conditions, lost control of the car and crashed on the off-ramp to Spring Creek Rd. Police arrested Hudson after a short foot chase.
Hudson was wanted on charges related to a shooting in the 1200 block of Taylor St. on March 8. Police say Hudson was shooting at a driver of another car while speeding through the area.
Hudson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated and reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault, and having no valid FOID. After Thursday's chase, he is also charged with aggravated fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.
Authorities say Hudson is currently in the Winnebago County Jail.