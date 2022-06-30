 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested for illegal firearm possession

FREEPORT (WREX) -- On June 29 around midnight, a Freeport police officer stopped a vehicle in the area of West Main Street and South Walnut Avenue for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, officers found a handgun magazine on the passenger.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, officer found a firearm under the passenger seat.

The passenger has been identified as 23-year-old Jarrid Maynard of Rockford.

After a review of the facts of the case, the charges issued were:

  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon
  • Possession of Firearm without Requisite FOID