...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La Salle Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at Cherry Valley hotel

CHERRY VALLEY — On September 20, Cherry Valley Police Department was called for a shooting victim at the Day's Inn located at 220 South Lyford Road in Cherry Valley. 

Cherry Valley Police identified a suspect, Oshay Simmons, and a suspect vehicle. 

Rockford Police Department found the vehicle and Simmons. 

Simmons was arrested.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Oshay Simmons, 28, Rockford

2 Counts of Attempted Murder

1 Count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm

