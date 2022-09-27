Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at Cherry Valley hotel

CHERRY VALLEY — On September 20, Cherry Valley Police Department was called for a shooting victim at the Day's Inn located at 220 South Lyford Road in Cherry Valley.
Cherry Valley Police identified a suspect, Oshay Simmons, and a suspect vehicle.
Rockford Police Department found the vehicle and Simmons.
Simmons was arrested.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Oshay Simmons, 28, Rockford
2 Counts of Attempted Murder
1 Count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm