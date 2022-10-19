Rockford man arrested, charged with First Degree Murder in Oct. 5 shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man earlier this month.
Rockford Police say 28-year-old Bruce Lambert, of Rockford, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting of 31-year-old Cleonta Day on 12th St. on Oct. 5.
Police say Lambert allegedly shot Day sitting in his car in the 600 block of 12th St. just after 6:30 p.m. Day tried to drive away, jumping out of the car before it crashed into Keith Creek.
Day walked towards a house on 11th St. where he collapsed on the roadway near 6th St. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
After a follow-up investigation by RPD Detectives, Lambert was identified as the suspect and arrested on Wednesday in the 400 block of S. Main St.
Lambert is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.