Rockford man arrested after robbing two victims trying to buy a car

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man was arrested Thursday after an armed robbery of two victims trying to buy a car.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the 200 block of Stiles Pkwy. in Rockford Thursday for a report of an Armed Robbery that had just taken place.
The Deputies met with two victims who were looking to buy a vehicle from an online advertisement. The suspect took out a gun and stole money and other property from the victims.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Elijah Seaberry, of Rockford.
Later, the Sheriff's Office says Seaberry was taken into custody in the 200 block of Henrietta Ave. in Rockford. Seaberry's car was also recovered at the scene.
Seaberry has been charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm, a Class X felony.