Rockford man arrested after officers find drugs, weapons during eviction

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in police custody after finding drugs and weapons in his home Friday.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says officers were serving an eviction in the 5200 block of Linden Rd. Friday when they found multiple firearms and a large amount of fentanyl and cannabis.
As officers continued to investigate, 22-year-old Dimaggio Aldridge, of Rockford, was identified as the suspect.
Aldridge was later arrested in the 4300 block of Newburg Rd., about three miles away.
Aldridge is charged with possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver 900 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis.