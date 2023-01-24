Rockford encouraged by violent crime stats despite tough start to 2023

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Slippery travel due to falling snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&