Rockford encouraged by violent crime stats despite tough start to 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford saw 15 murders in 2022, a sharp decline from the 24 in 2021 and the record 36 in 2020. But 2023 got off to a tough start, with four murders in the first few weeks of the new year. Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd broke down 2022's crime stats, while also addressing what's happened so far this year.
"You look at the shootings, by large and far, that are taking place across the city, they don't typically involve innocent victims," Chief Redd said.
The exception this year was Peggy Anderson, the Pinnon's baker who was murdered at the meat shop and has been remembered for her kindness. Those types of incidents are the ones Chief Redd says can't be predicted. Mayor McNamara says he regularly shops at Pinnon's, and this murder struck a chord in the community.
"It's typically individuals who are already active in nefarious activity who are running with other people who are already active as well who are engaged in this," Mayor McNamara said. "That's why those incidents, and they're rare incidents, like Pinnon's rock you to your core so personally."
Chief Redd says the community stepped up and has provided lots of information to help identify William Jones as the suspect in that case. Chief Redd says they're working with federal agencies and other municipalities to try apprehend him.
A national trend made its way to Rockford last year as well, with a 64 percent jump in auto thefts. Rockford saw 783 cars stolen last year, with some manufacturer defects making some cars targets for thieves. Other car thefts have come when people leave their cars running to warm up during the winter. Chief Redd cited the recent theft of a funeral home van with a body inside as an example of this.
"[This is] the first time we've ever heard of anything like this but once again it attributes to that slide that we showed on auto thefts," Chief Redd explained. "Don't leave vehicles unsecured, running and doors unlocked. It just so happened that this one had a body in it. My heart goes out to the family."
Mayor McNamara cited domestic violence as a root cause of much of the violent crime that young people commit. He's proud of several programs Rockford is implementing to try to address the issue. One of them includes what Mayor McNamara refers to as sort of a Youth Family Peace Center at the Kilburn Ave. Boys and Girls Club, where they offer several different services with the aim of helping kids and their families get the help they need.