Rock County man convicted of human trafficking, faces decades in prison

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — A Rock County man faces over 75 years in prison after he is convicted of several charges, including human trafficking and child neglect.
The Rock County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Ieem Currie was found guilty earlier this week after a two-day trial on charges of human rights and drug trafficking, prostitution, as well as possession of cocaine and child neglect.
Authorities say the evidence showed Currie "exposed vulnerable young women by enticing them with free food, shelter, and drugs," and persuaded them into "giving him the money they received from acts of prostitution" at his home in Beloit.
The Rock County District Attorney's Office also says Currie exposed his young daughter to drugs and prostitution in his home and let other people drive her to school while under the influence of drugs.
Currie was found not guilty of one count of human trafficking.
Currie was already on parole and lifetime GPS monitoring after a previous conviction of first degree sexual assault of a child. He faces a combined maximum penalty of over 75 years in prison.
The initial investigation into Currie was led by Beloit Police, assisted by the Town of Beloit Police Department, Rock County Sheriff's Office, and the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.
This case was the first human trafficking case tried before a jury in Rock County.
Currie's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2023.