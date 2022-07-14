Rochelle man sentenced to state prison for sexual assault of a child

OREGON (WREX) — A Rochelle man is facing almost two decades in jail after a conviction on criminal sexual assault charges.
Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock says Vincent Swope, 52 years old of Rochelle, has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
The charges were the result of an investigation by the Rochelle Police Department which began in 2018.
Rochelle Police investigated a complaint of sexual assault by a girl under the age of 18 against Swope from 2011 through 2012.
The Ogle County State's Attorney's office says Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X felony, with those convicted facing a sentence of between six and 60 years in state prison.
Swope's sentence will be served at 85%, or just over 15 years.