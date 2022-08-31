 Skip to main content
Rochelle man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A Rochelle man will spend a decade behind bars after he was convicted of having child pornography.

Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock announced that Douglas Mitchell, of Rochelle, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for child pornography.

The investigation began last year when Rochelle Police and the FBI discovered child pornography being downloaded on the internet in the city.

As the investigation continued, Mitchell was developed as the suspect and was later arrested.

Rock says a charge of child pornography with intent to disseminate is a Class X felony, punishable by a term of between six and 30 years in state prison.

Mitchell will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from jail.

