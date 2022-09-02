 Skip to main content
REPORT: Man was trying to break down bathroom door where his wife was hiding before Rockford Police shot him

ROCKFORD (WREX) — About 18 hours after Rockford Police shot and killed a man on Linden Road, we're learning more about what lead up to the shooting.

A release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says that a preliminary investigation shows the first call came in around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday for a domestic call. Peter Jaeger's wife called police saying he was being verbally abusive towards her.

As the problem got worse, police say Jaeger's wife locked herself in the bathroom until police could get to the house.

During the 911 call, police say Peter Jaeger could be heard saying he may commit suicide when police arrived.

When Rockford Police got to the scene just after 8:30, officers say they heard screaming and saw Peter Jaeger attempting to break down the locked bathroom door.

Police got into the house through the garage and confronted Peter Jaeger, who was holding a gun. An officer fired four shots at Jaeger, which proved to be lethal.

The task force says it won't release the video while the investigation is pending, and the officer's name will be released early next week.  

