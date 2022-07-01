Public needed in identifying four robbery suspects

ROCKFORD - On Monday, June 27 around 5:25 p.m., Rockford Police responded to a call at 180 North Mulford Road, or US Tobacco, for a report of a strong-arm robbery.
Once officers arrived, they were told that as a 79-year-old woman walked back to her vehicle after exiting the store, her purse was grabbed from behind.
The suspect then left in a blue car with three other passengers.
The Rockford Police Department requests the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the pictures.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word "RPDTIP" to 847411.