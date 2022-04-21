Public assistance needed in locating attempted murder suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a call at a store on the 1300 block of Broadway for reports of a shooting victim.
The victim, a 28-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
He was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Witnesses said that the victim was in a verbal altercation with an adult male who was accompanied by an adult female.
The adult male exited the store, retrieved a gun from a vehicle, re-entered the store, and shot the victim.
Both the male suspect and female fled the store in a dark-colored sedan. Rockford Police Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Bernard Simmons III.
After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney authorized three charges for Simmons: attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated discharge.
The charge against Simmons is merely an accusation. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).