 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public assistance needed in locating attempted murder suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Public assistance needed in locating attempted murder suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a call at a store on the 1300 block of Broadway for reports of a shooting victim.

The victim, a 28-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses said that the victim was in a verbal altercation with an adult male who was accompanied by an adult female.

The adult male exited the store, retrieved a gun from a vehicle, re-entered the store, and shot the victim.

Both the male suspect and female fled the store in a dark-colored sedan. Rockford Police Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Bernard Simmons III.

After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney authorized three charges for Simmons: attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated discharge.

The charge against Simmons is merely an accusation. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). 