Police: Two teens shot in Freeport thought to be targeted

FREEPORT — Police say they believe two teens who were shot over the weekend were not victims of random attacks.
On Saturday, March 25 around 1:20 a.m., Freeport Police officers responded for a shots fired call in the area of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old man in the area of Spring Street and Galena Avenue who was suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to FHN Hospital where we was treated first but then taken to a different hospital for additional treatment.
It is thought that the victim was targeted and this was not a random act of violence.
On Sunday, March 26 around 3:18 a.m., Freeport Police officers responded to a shots fired call on Stephenson Circle.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the FHN Hospital where he was first treated and later taken to another hospital for additional treatment.
It is unknown at this time if these two incidents are related.
Freeport Police Department detectives and officers are investigating both incidents.
If anyone has information about these crimes, they should contact the Freeport Police Department.
100% Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Freeport PD app, available on Android and iOS.
The new Freeport PD app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.
Those without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword FREEPORTPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).
Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department’s website.
Additionally, tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.