Police: Three jewelry stores vandalized in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police is investigating multiple businesses being vandalized over the weekend.
Police say three different jewelry stores in Rockford were vandalized. Officers first responded to Zavius Jewelers for reports of burglary to a business around 2:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to Gruno's Jewelry. And then at 3 a.m., officers responded to Jewelry by Christopher for reports of a burglary.
Police say several rings were taken from Jewelry by Christopher, but none were taken from the other two jewelry stores.
All three cases had a lobby door being smashed in by a rock, police say.
A similar situation happened at Porch Inc. in Rockford.
According to Owner Lori Wetzel, the intruders shattered their glass front door, took cash from the register and cleared out a jewelry case.
Wetzel says she never would have expected being the target of a crime.
"This is a nice part of town, a nice neighborhood. The people that come in here are always so friendly and nice," Wetzel told 13 WREX on Sunday. "It's going to take a lot of time to get everything put back together. Our complete inventory of our one jewelry line is now gone, we have to wait to get that replaced. It's just heartbreaking."
No arrests have been made in any of the break-ins.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.