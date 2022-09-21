 Skip to main content
Police: Targeted victim shot in parking lot of Rockford hotel

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting Generic

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Days Inn on S. Lyford Rd. at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — Cherry Valley Police Officers responded to a call of shooting in a hotel parking lot around 11:30 p.m. on September 20.

A victim had been shot in a parking lot and then walked into a Days Inn location at 220 South Lyford.

The suspect was already known to the victim and quickly identified by authorities. 

The suspect vehicle was found in Rockford.

Following a chase and K-9 involvement, the suspect was arrested.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Further investigations have been turned over to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Bureau.

Officials report that this shooting was a targeted attack and no additional danger is posed to the community.

This is a developing story. Details will be added when updates become available.

