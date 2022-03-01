Police: Rockford men found with guns, more than 400 grams of weed, other drugs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford men are in custody and now faces multiple charges.
Police say members of the gang crime unit obtained a warrant and searched a home in the 2400 block of Sauber Ave.
During the search, authorities found two loaded guns, more than 90 pills of Ecstasy, crack cocaine, more than 400 grams of weed and money, police say.
Two men, Anthony Young and Martavius Young, face multiple charges, including possession with intent deliver cannabis, cocaine and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.