Police: Man hurt after possible shooting at Rockford business overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is expected to be okay after he was reportedly shot at a Rockford business overnight.
Rockford Police say a man was "reportedly shot" at Central Park Tap in the 3500 block of Auburn St. just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities, in a tweet sent out at around 2 a.m., say the man received non-life-threatening injuries.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male reportedly shot at Central Park Tap at 12:53am. Rec’d non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect is black male in his 30’s, dreadlocks, white shirt w/ black pants.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 17, 2022
The suspect, according to the tweet, is a black male in his 30s, with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Rockford Police did not say whether they have the suspect in custody as of Saturday morning.
