Police: Man hurt after possible shooting at Rockford business overnight

By adwpadmin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is expected to be okay after he was reportedly shot at a Rockford business overnight.

Rockford Police say a man was "reportedly shot" at Central Park Tap in the 3500 block of Auburn St. just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities, in a tweet sent out at around 2 a.m., say the man received non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, according to the tweet, is a black male in his 30s, with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Rockford Police did not say whether they have the suspect in custody as of Saturday morning.

13 WREX is following this story and will provide updates should they become available.

