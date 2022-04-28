Police investigating stolen vehicle find loaded gun on Family Dollar store shelf

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A loaded gun was found on a store shelf at a Family Dollar store in Rockford during a police investigation into a stolen vehicle Wednesday.
According to Rockford police, at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers found a vehicle in the area of Springfield Avenue that had been reported stolen.
The vehicle stopped at the Family Dollar at 501 N. Springfield Ave., where the four occupants of the vehicle entered the store.
Officers entered the store and detained the four people.
During the investigation, officers said, they found a loaded gun on a store shelf.
One of the suspects, who was later identified as 21-year-old Nathael Velez-Ruiz, was taken into custody and booked in the Winnebago County Jail.
Velez-Ruiz, of Rockford, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
No further information was immediately released.
