Police: DeKalb elementary school employee sent herself death threats

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — An elementary school teacher in DeKalb is accused of sending herself death threats.
The DeKalb Police Department says officers were called to Tyler Elementary School for reports of an employee receiving threatening messages.
Police say the messages threatened violence to the employee including a threat the person would come to the school and kill the employee.
The school was placed on a soft lockdown due to the threatening nature of the messages, police say. Students and staff were escorted out of the building by officers.
During the investigation, police learned the phone used to make the threat belonged to the victim. The reported victim admitted to making a false report of the threats and sending the threatening text messages herself.
The offender, later identified as Breanna Lee, was charged with multiple felony counts of disorderly conduct, filing a false police report and obstructing justice.
Lee surrendered herself to police.