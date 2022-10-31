Police chase through northern Illinois ends in crash killing passenger, injuring driver

UPDATE (WREX) — Winnebago County Sherriff's Deputies were in the area of Springfield Ave. and West State St. Saturday afternoon.
Prior a shooting occurred near Auburn St. and Johnston Ave. when a Black Chevy Impala was identified in that shooting. The victim of the shooting has died.
The suspected vehicle was attempted to be stopped by Winnebago Sherriff Deputies before the vehicle fled at a rate of high speed.
The vehicle fled westbound on US Rt. 20 before heading southbound on 11th St. The vehicle traveled East on Twombly Rd. before the road turned into a gravel road. The vehicle lost control and wrecked into a field on the South side of Twombly Rd.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as thirty-33-year-old Bradley Hale. Bradley was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.
The passenger of the fleeing vehicle was a 57 year old male that was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Illinois State Police, The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to Twombly Rd. near the Ogle/DeKalb County line to assist the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in an ongoing pursuit.
Before Deputies got to the chase, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the car crashed and rolled over.
The passenger in the car, 57-year-old Rockford resident Edward Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the car, identified as 33-year-old Bradley Hale, of Rockford, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with non-life-threatening injuries. Hale was later released and taken to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and Aggravated Driving with a Revoked License.
13 WREX reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for more information, including why the chase was started, but was told no additional information about the ongoing investigation was immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb and Winnebago County Sheriff's Offices, DeKalb County Coroner's Office, and the Illinois State Police.
13 WREX will continue following this story and will provide updates with new information as it is obtained.