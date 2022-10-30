Police chase through northern Illinois ends in crash killing one, injuring driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A police chase through the Stateline ends in a crash that left one dead and the driver in police custody Saturday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to Twombly Rd. near the Ogle/DeKalb County line to assist the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in an ongoing pursuit.
Before Deputies got to the chase, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the car crashed and rolled over.
The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Their identity has not been released, pending notification of family.
The driver of the car, identified as 33-year-old Bradley Hale, of Rockford, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with non-life-threatening injuries. Hale was later released and taken to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and Aggravated Driving with a Revoked License.
13 WREX reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for more information, including why the chase was started, but was told no additional information about the ongoing investigation was immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb and Winnebago County Sheriff's Offices, DeKalb County Coroner's Office, and the Illinois State Police.
13 WREX will continue following this story and will provide updates with new information as it is obtained.