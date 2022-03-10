Police: Be aware of scam warning involving Winnebago County Sheriff's Office

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you receive a phone call from someone saying they're with the sheriff's office and need money from you for a warrant, it's a scam.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says scammers will call you, tell you that you have a failure to appear warrant and will try to solicit money to vacate the warrant.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department does not call residents to tell them they have an outstanding warrant nor ask for any money.
Authorities remind you to never give anyone with their personal, credit card or bank information.