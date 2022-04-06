 Skip to main content
Police: Baby died of overdose, Rockford man charged

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police have made an arrest in the death of a baby under the age of two.

Deondre Friar, 26 of Rockford, is facing charges of endangering the life of a child resulting in death.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 1300 block of Green St. on Jan. 5 for an unresponsive baby.

The baby was taken to the hospital and later died. During an investigation, authorities determined that the baby girl had died of a drug overdose.

Police obtained a warrant this week for Friar, who authorities say was known to the baby girl. Friar was already in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

Authorities say the investigation into the baby's death is still ongoing.

