Police arrest third suspect in connection to 2020 murder of Rockford woman

ROCKFORD( WREX) — Rockford police say they have arrested the third suspect wanted in connection to a murder that happened in October of 2020.
Brandon Taylor, 28, was taken into custody Monday in the 1300 block of Sherman Ave.
Taylor was one of three suspects, along with 30-year-old Nakeithian Johnson and 40-year-old Dory Love, who were charged with killing a woman during an attempted armed robbery in 2020.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of 15th Ave. on Oct. 8, 2020.
Police say when they arrived on scene, a woman was suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.