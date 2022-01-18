Police: 75-year-old man has vehicle stolen at gunpoint

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole a senior citizen's car at gunpoint.
Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cumberland Ave. Monday.
The victim, a 75-year-old man, told police as he parked his car, another vehicle pulled into the driveway. Three men got out of the car, one of which pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he give him the keys to the car and whatever money he had.
The suspect's then drove off in their vehicle and the victim's vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 815-966-2900.