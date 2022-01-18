 Skip to main content
Police: 75-year-old man has vehicle stolen at gunpoint

By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole a senior citizen's car at gunpoint.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cumberland Ave. Monday. 

The victim, a 75-year-old man, told police as he parked his car, another vehicle pulled into the driveway. Three men got out of the car, one of which pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he give him the keys to the car and whatever money he had. 

The suspect's then drove off in their vehicle and the victim's vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 815-966-2900.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

