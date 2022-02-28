Passenger 'seriously' hurt after single-vehicle DUI crash in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — Two people are hurt, one seriously, after a crash over the weekend.
The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Sunday morning near Tower and Mill roads.
Authorities say the driver failed to follow the curve on the road, left the roadway into a ditch before hitting an embankment.
The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Winnebago, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Winnebago, was taken to the hospital with what authorities say are "serious" injuries.
The driver was later arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. She was also cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed, no insurance and not wearing a seatbelt.