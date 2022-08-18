One hurt in Janesville crash, police ask for public's help looking for suspect

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Janesville Police are asking for the public's help in looking for a suspect in a reckless driving crash that caused "serious" injury to another driver.
Authorities say the crash happened in the area of Humes Rd. and Kennedy Rd. just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A blue or teal sedan, which police say was driven by a white man in his 50s or 60s with a dog in the front seat, was driving recklessly going east on Humes Rd.
That car cut off another car, which tried to follow it. Police say the suspect's car suddenly hit the brakes, causing the following driver to swerve and fly off of the roadway.
The car nearly hit a person in a wheelchair along the road and rolled over as it went over the embankment.
Authorities say the driver suffered a "serious" leg injury and had to be extricated by firefighters. Their condition was not released by police.
Janesville Police say camera evidence from a nearby business did not provide any helpful information.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call Janesville Police at (608) 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636. Tips can also be shared anonymously on the "P3 tips" app.