One arrested in Loves Park auto dealership shooting

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A Freeport man is custody after he allegedly shot and killed a Rockford man at Anderson Toyota in Loves Park on Thursday.
27-year-old Roman Richmond, of Freeport, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
The shooting happened Thursday night just before 5 p.m. at the Anderson Toyota dealership.
Officers found a man on the ground, between two cars, in the parking lot, with gunshot wounds. Police say the man, later identified as Daniel. R. Johnson, 29, died from his injuries. Johnson was an employee at the dealership.
Police say, after the shooting they searched the area and took two suspects into custody which led to Richmond's arrest.
No word on the other person brought in at this time.