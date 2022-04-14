Ogle County Sheriff K9 Haze makes drug arrest Wednesday

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The Ogle County Sheriff's Office is commending their K9 after a drug arrest Wednesday.
According to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office, a K9 unit stopped a car in the 7000 block of S. Illinois Rt. 2 south of Byron just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The K9, named Haze, found 166 grams of cocaine and cannabis as they were searching the car.
As a result, 26-year-old Alexander Pierce, of Princeton, Ill., was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cannabis.
K9 Haze was added to the Sheriff's K9 Unit in 2021.