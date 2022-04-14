 Skip to main content
Ogle County Sheriff K9 Haze makes drug arrest Wednesday

By Andrew Carrigan

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The Ogle County Sheriff's Office is commending their K9 after a drug arrest Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office, a K9 unit stopped a car in the 7000 block of S. Illinois Rt. 2 south of Byron just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The K9, named Haze, found 166 grams of cocaine and cannabis as they were searching the car.

As a result, 26-year-old Alexander Pierce, of Princeton, Ill., was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cannabis.

K9 Haze was added to the Sheriff's K9 Unit in 2021.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

