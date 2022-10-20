O-S-F Joins 170 Organizations To Help Stop Gun Violence

ROCKFORD (WREX)-- Guns are the leading cause of death in America...some organizations and hospitals are working together to make a difference.
O-S-F healthcare has joined more than 170 other health care organizations in a nationwide public awareness campaign to help stop gun violence.
The campaign is called "The Doesn't Kill To Ask" and its purpose is to bring awareness to the public and help bring strategies to the forefront.
Therasa Yehling, Manager of OSF Strive Trauma Recovery Center says it was a collaborative effort to help.
"The hospital.... reached out to all the different hospitals that wanted to be a part of this initiative because they noticed that guns are the leading death for kids."
Also, through OSF services is a trauma recovery center where kids 14 and older can go and speak to specialists that can help them heal from traumatic experiences.
"There are only five in Illinois, one in Chicago and south Chicago, Springfield, Peoria and Rockford," Yehling said. "These are needed because of all the high rates of crime or of gun violent crimes."
Other preventative actions are also being taken in Freeport, through the "Yes" club, a youth advocacy group led by Carl Cole.
"The "Yes" club is so significant because we teach kids how to be better people themselves," Cole said. "So, if you teach young people not to take part in crime and stay away from it and teach them what is going on with guns they will actually listen and want to change."
Health and community organization are hopeful that educational tools and initiatives like these will be the catalyst to saving lives.