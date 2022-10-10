Neighbors recap aftermath of Huffman Boulevard shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Neighbors who live at the scene of one of three overnight shootings say shots they heard were inside a home on Huffman Boulevard.
A shooting occurred last night on the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard.
Two men were injured and according to neighbors, both of those men were rushed to the hospital.
Bonnie Klagues, a resident of the neighborhood for over 20 years, says she couldn't believe what she saw last night.
"All of a sudden I hear a big bang and the three different rounds boom, boom, boom — boom, boom, boom — boom, boom, boom — just like that... and at first, I thought it was coming from my TV and then all of a sudden, I look out and there was red and blue flashing, and you heard the sirens and everything else,” said Klagues.
"The neighbors told me that they saw people being escorted out and put in an ambulance... and maybe that was the big boom that I heard and shot off rounds inside the home".
In addition to the overnight shooting, Klauges reveals that another incident took place there as well.
"I can remember shots being fired, it happened at like, 1:30... 2:30 in the morning. Same house drive by shooting, same house."
This is still an ongoing investigation at this time.