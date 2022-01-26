Multiple catalytic converters stolen at Barbara Olson Center of Hope, organizations says

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Barbara Olson Center of Hope says they've experienced a rash of break-ins at the facility.
The organization says they've had eight catalytic converters stolen from their buses and vans over the past two weekends.
“This affects our transportation capabilities. Even through the vehicles are not available, we are committed to doing whatever is needed to still provide the transportation that is required for the participants to have the services they deserve,” said Pamela Carey, executive director.
The Center of Hope says they'll incur expenses for covering the insurance deductibles and providing additional security measures.
The organization also says they're working with local law enforcement to make sure it doesn't happen again.