Mississippi man sentenced to six years in jail for sexual assault against a child

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A Mississippi man faces six years in jail for sexual assault against a girl in Rochelle.

Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock says 25-year-old Rocky Lara has been sentenced to six years in state prison for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

Lara pled guilty in January to charges that he sexually assaulted a girl in Rochelle in 2015.

The Ogle County State's Attorney's Office says Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 6 to 60 years in state prison followed by three years to natural life of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Lara will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

