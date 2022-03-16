Mississippi man sentenced to six years in jail for sexual assault against a child

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A Mississippi man faces six years in jail for sexual assault against a girl in Rochelle.
Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock says 25-year-old Rocky Lara has been sentenced to six years in state prison for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
Lara pled guilty in January to charges that he sexually assaulted a girl in Rochelle in 2015.
The Ogle County State's Attorney's Office says Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 6 to 60 years in state prison followed by three years to natural life of Mandatory Supervised Release.
Lara will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.