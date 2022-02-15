McNamara: Amount of violence in Rockford 'absolutely not acceptable'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Crime remains rampant in Rockford.
On Tuesday, the Rockford Police Department released 2021 crime stats, which revealed an uptick in violent crime.
In 2020, police reported 2,198 violent crimes. Last year, that number rose to 2,331, a six percent increase compared to 2020.
The number of homicides did decline in 2021, however. Authorities are reporting 24 homicides for 2021, a decline from the record 36 set back in 2020.
Here's a full look at the 2021 stats provided by police:
- Aggravated Assaults
- 2020: 1,751
- 2021: 1,874
- People Shot
- 2020: 170
- 2021: 164
- Property Crimes
- 2020: 4,192
- 2021: 3,881
- Robberies
- 2020: 253
- 2021: 255
- Auto Thefts
- 2020: 408
- 2021: 473
- Guns Recovered
- 2020: 281
- 2021: 433
Additionally, the city saw an increase in its murder solve rate, but only by 5% from last year which now stands at 38%. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says the low number is because people refuse to come forward and help investigations.
"It never ceases to amaze me when you respond to a scene and there's 20 people out there and nobody saw a thing," Redd said.
Despite seeing more guns recovered and a drop in some crimes, there's still work to be done, according to Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
"The amount of violence we're seeing right now is absolutely not acceptable," Mayor Tom McNamara says. "What we've traditionally have been doing is just not getting the results that we all want and that our citizens deserve."
McNamara says the city has enhanced enforcements and continues to work to stop crime at its roots.
"We're taking a wholistic approach that takes public safety as not just a Rockford Police Department issue, but as an entire community wide issue."
More than 700 survivors have been helped through the Family Peace Center since it opened in July 2020.
75% of juveniles who have been arrested for committing a crime grew up in a home where either physical or sexual violence was taking place, according to Mayor McNamara. The juveniles were either the victim or witnessed the violence.
The mayor says there's three steps he's taking to help efforts to impact youth in the community.
1. Interrupt violence for youth right away with multiple programs through the city. Such programs include Camp Hope, Step Up and Juvenile Recovery and Crime Prevention.
2. Build real, sustainable alternatives for youth that don't involve criminal activity. The mayor says the City of Rockford is expanding its summer employment opportunities for young people so kids can develop work skills through mentoring and allow them to have positive experiences in postsecondary education.
3. Giving children hope through programs in the city. Mayor McNamara says the city is launching a new neighborhood initiative that will focus on areas impacted by violent crime. One neighborhood at a time, employees will assess the environment and what residents in the area need. Organizations and community partners will then help bring resources directly to the neighborhood.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says members of the community have stepped up in trying to help curb the violence.
"I think the community as a whole, we're tired of talking about things and they're ready to make them happen."