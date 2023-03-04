Man wanted on rape charges in Arkansas arrested in Ogle County

OREGON, Ill. — A man facing rape charges in Arkansas was arrested this week in Ogle County, authorities say.
The Baxter County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office says David E. White, Jr. was arrested by police in Oregon Thursday morning on three felony charges of rape.
White was arrested at a home on Gale St. by officers from the Oregon Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.
Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff John Montgomery says a warrant was issued by the Baxter County Circuit Court on Monday. Authorities believed White was in Oregon and contacted local law enforcement.
White was wanted on three counts of Rape, which is a Class Y Felony in the state of Arkansas. Oregon Police say he is not wanted on any charges in Illinois.
White was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Baxter County, Ark.
Baxter County is located in north central Arkansas along the Missouri state line. The county seat, Mountain Home, is located 110 miles north of Little Rock, Ark. and 425 miles southwest of Oregon, Ill.