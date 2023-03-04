 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise near flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man wanted on rape charges in Arkansas arrested in Ogle County

  • 0
Oregon Police Generic.png

OREGON, Ill. — A man facing rape charges in Arkansas was arrested this week in Ogle County, authorities say.

The Baxter County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office says David E. White, Jr. was arrested by police in Oregon Thursday morning on three felony charges of rape.

White was arrested at a home on Gale St. by officers from the Oregon Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff John Montgomery says a warrant was issued by the Baxter County Circuit Court on Monday. Authorities believed White was in Oregon and contacted local law enforcement.

White was wanted on three counts of Rape, which is a Class Y Felony in the state of Arkansas. Oregon Police say he is not wanted on any charges in Illinois.

White was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Baxter County, Ark.

Baxter County is located in north central Arkansas along the Missouri state line. The county seat, Mountain Home, is located 110 miles north of Little Rock, Ark. and 425 miles southwest of Oregon, Ill.

