Man wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Durand

By Andrew Carrigan

DURAND (WREX) — A man wanted on warrants from multiple police departments in the Stateline is now in custody.

Durand police say 43-year-old Joseph David Papini was taken into custody earlier this week. 

The Durand Police Department says Papini was wanted on warrants from the Rockford Police Department (aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, criminal damage property), the Loves Park Police Department (failure to register as a sex offender) and Durand Police Department (fleeing to elude). 

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force helped the arrest. 

