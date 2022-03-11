 Skip to main content
Man wanted for allegedly touching himself inappropriately at Target in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police need your help finding a man who they say was touching himself inappropriately in public.

Police say it happened on Feb. 17 at the Target on E. State St. in Rockford. 

Officers were notified by a woman that a man was making her two daughters feel uncomfortable. The parent told officers they could see the man touching himself inappropriately while standing in the area of the two children. 

The man is being described as a white man in his early 30s, standing around 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. 

