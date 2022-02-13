Man stabbed in Freeport Saturday morning, suspect taken into custody

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning in Freeport.
According to the Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a report of aggravated battery on Kiwanis Dr. at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Freeport Police say officers found a man with a stab wound to his chest near the intersection of Empire St. and Park Blvd. in the city.
He was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and later taken to Javon Bea Hospital for further treatment.
The suspect, a woman, was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Battery.
Saturday morning's stabbing is still under investigation.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on what happened to contact them at (815) 235-8252 or through Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-847-7669.