Man shot in Rockford overnight

Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police say a man was shot overnight in Rockford.

Rockford Police released a tweet just before 1 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 600 block of N. Johnston Ave.

Police say one man was shot. His condition was not released by authorities.

Rockford Police also have not said whether an arrest has been made.

More information may be released at a later time by Rockford Police.

13 WREX is following this story and will provide updates as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX.

