Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing Rockford bank

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man has been sentenced to federal prison for robbing a Rockford bank and trying to rob a second one.
Lionel Russell was sentenced to 9.5 years in federal prison.
Russell admitted to entering the BMO Harris Bank in downtown Rockford on Jan. 27, 2020. Russell says he passed a note to a bank teller demanding $20,000.
While the teller was complying with the note, Russell took the note back and left the bank without any money.
Shortly after, Russell went in the Illinois Bank and Trust on W. State St. in Rockford. Russell gave the teller a note that read "I have a gun, I need everything out of the register."
The teller gave Russell $14,625 before he left the bank. Russell was taken into custody on Feb. 3, 2020 in Warren County, Indiana after speeding.
Russell's sentence will be served consecutively with a 7-year sentence in Warren County, Indiana.