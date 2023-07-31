Man sentenced to 70 years in jail for 2020 incident

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announces that the Honorable Judge Debra Schafer sentenced Harry W. Lawson, Jr. to 70 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Lawson will be in jail for the offense First Degree Murder with the additional enhancing factor of Exceptionally Brutal and Heinous Behavior Indicative of Wanton Cruelty.
The defendant was previously found guilty of this offense on March 27, 2023, after a bench trial.
On the evening of March 25, 2020, the defendant and a co-defendant, Dylan Myers, severely battered the victim, Steven Delorme, before dropping his body from a minivan in a secluded area on 20th Avenue.
An alert citizen recognized the situation and called 911.
Steven Delorme eventually died from his injuries on June 4, 2020.
The co-defendant, Dylan Myers, was previously found guilty on July 7, 2022, of First Degree Murder and sentenced to 35 years.
The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Ken LaRue and Ali Friend handled the prosecution.