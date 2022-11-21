 Skip to main content
Man runs from police after reports of shots fired

By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, November 19 at approximately 12:00 a.m. police officers responded to a call of shots fired in a parking lot. This took place at the 4800 block of Creekview road.

When police arrived, they approached a vehicle that had a group of individuals nearby. A man identified as Mario Chandler, exited the car and ran. Chandler was eventually arrested. 

The man was found with a loaded handgun and over 33 grams of cannabis. Two other men were found with cannabis at the scene. No one was injured during this arrest.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and issued the following charges: 

Mario Chandler, 20, Poplar Grove 

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Reckless Discharge

Resisting Arrest

Timothy Smith, 20, Belvidere

Possession of Cannabis

Lucas Edwards, 20, Poplar Grove

Possession of Cannabis

