Man murdered at Neighbors Bar and Grill early Saturday morning

Neighbors Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park Police confirm one man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Neighbors Bar and Grill on the 7700 block of Forest Hills Road just after 1:30 a.m. for a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

Police are not releasing the name or age of the victim at this time.

We reached out to Loves Park Police about any information on a potential suspect, but have not heard back.

