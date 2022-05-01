Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating an overnight murder.
According a tweet from the Rockford Police Department just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Lapey St.
About four hours later, police said the man died of his injuries.
Authorities say they are continuing to investigate and will provide updates when they are available.
Rockford Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to text "RPDTIP" to 847411, call them at (815) 966-2900 or anonymously through the Rockford Area Crime at (815) 963-7867.