Man indicted on first-degree murder charges; being extradited back to Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities have announced an update to a man charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in relation to a body found in a Roscoe storage unit last year.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced Jonathan VanDuyn has officially been indicted on first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide charge.
State's Attorney Hanley also announced authorities have begun the extradition process for VanDuyn from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections where he is serving a multi-year sentence on charges of interference with child custody.
On March 2, authorities found the body of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, 33, of Harvard, at a U-Haul storage unit near McCurry Rd. and Rt. 251.
State's Attorney J. Hanley formally charged Vanduyn last August.
According to Hanley, Arnold-Boesiger's body had been there for months.
Hanley says evidence in the case leads authorities to believe that Arnold-Boesiger was murdered on Nov. 15, 2020 and stored in a car underneath blankets and bedding inside of the storage unit.
Due to the state of the body, the coroner believe the death was either homicide by asphyxiation, accidental from the ingestion of drugs or a combination of the two.
Authorities say Arnold-Boesiger and Vanduyn were in a relationship at the time she was reported missing. There was also a history of physical abuse of Arnold-Boesiger by Vanduyn, according to authorities.
Police say Arnold-Boesiger was last seen in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Nov. 14. Records show Arnold-Boesiger and Vanduyn traveled from Wisconsin to Roscoe on Nov. 15. Authorities say Arnold-Boesiger's debit card was used in the afternoon on Nov. 15 to purchase the items that were found in the vehicle along with Arnold-Boesiger's body in March.
Hanley says Arnold-Boesiger's debit card was then used several times over the next few weeks by Vanudyn, along with Arnold-Boseiger's vehicle.
During the second week of Dec. 2020, Vanudyn abducted his 10-year-old daughter from Wisconsin and drove her to a remote location in Indiana, according to authorities.
Vanduyn was taken into custody the following day and his daughter was recovered safely. Police say Vanduyn was traveling in Arnold-Boesiger's vehicle and staying in a trailer he repaired with Arnold-Boesiger.
During the search of the trailer, officers found several of Arnold-Boesiger's belongings, including her cell phone.