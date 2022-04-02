 Skip to main content
Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Harvard

HARVARD (WREX) — A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Harvard Friday night.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 19900 block of Streit Rd. in Harvard for a well-being check at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

As deputies arrived, a man came out of the house with a gun and an armed confrontation ensued. Deputies fired their guns, hitting the man.

Authorities say the man was taken to Mercy Harvard Hospital and flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford where he remains in critical condition.

No deputies were injured in the confrontation, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the incident.

