Man found guilty of first degree murder in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man charged in a Rockford shooting killing one and injuring another has been found guilty of three felony charges.
Marquell Longs, 30 of Rockford, has been found guilty of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in a shooting that killed 37-year-old Jennifer Jones and injured a man.
The shooting happened at the Citgo gas station in the 4300 block of Auburn St. on November 11, 2018. Jones was found unconscious in in the parking lot and taken to Mercyhealth hospital where she later died of a gunshot wound in her chest.
Officers also transported a man with multiple gunshot wounds to Mercyhealth hospital.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office says Longs faces life in prison after the guilty verdict on all three felony charges.
Two other men accused in the shooting were acquitted in 2020.